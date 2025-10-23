Los Angeles Dodgers prepare to face Toronto Blue Jays in Game 1 of World Series

The Los Angeles Dodgers have traveled to Toronto to face the Blue Jays for Game 1 of the World Series on Friday afternoon.

Blake Snell will take the mound for the Dodgers on Friday, and Yoshinobu Yamamoto will follow in Game 2 on Saturday.

Manager Dave Roberts said he will follow the same pitching order the team used for the beginning of their four-game sweep against the Milwaukee Brewers in the NL Championship Series.

Snell had 10 strikeouts over eight scoreless innings in Game 1 on Oct. 13. He became the first Dodgers pitcher to complete eight innings while allowing one hit or fewer in a postseason game.

Roberts said he hasn't decided on the starters for Games 3 or 4, which will be back at Dodger Stadium, but indicated Tyler Glasnow and Shohei Ohtani could follow in that order.

Roberts said the bullpen lineup is still being discussed, with the Blue Jays' lineup featuring some right-handed power hitters that the Dodgers didn't have to contend with previously.

"There's one spot that we could potentially kind of debate, and will continue to debate," Roberts said. "Outside of that one spot, it's probably going to look exactly the same."

Reliever Tanner Scott is eligible for the World Series roster after being removed from the NL Division Series roster. He had an emergency surgical procedure and said he is feeling good now.

The defending champions are hoping to capitalize on the first two games of the series in Toronto before returning home for Game 3 on Monday afternoon.