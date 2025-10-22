Los Angeles-area pastor pulling for Blue Jays' World Series victory despite being in heart of Dodgers territory

Despite being located in the heart of Dodgers territory, one Los Angeles pastor is pulling hard for a Blue Jays victory in the 2025 World Series.

Brooks Pipher, a pastor at Covenant Church and an executive at L.A. Castle Studios, owns a stunning castle in Burbank, which operates as both a church and a production studio.

"I always say it's too big to measure," Pipher said. "I don't know the actual size of it."

With that comes a larger-than-life screen that he's planning to put to good use for the much-anticipated World Series matchup.

The exterior of Pipher's L.A. Castle Studios that also doubles as a church in Burbank, California. CBS LA

An avid fan of the team from up north, Pipher said he hasn't even watched any of the Dodgers games that led them on their way to consecutive appearances in the Fall Classic, even the historic Game 4 performance from Shohei Ohtani that cemented an NLCS sweep over the Milwaukee Brewers.

Instead, he says he only has eyes for the Blue Jays. He was born into his fandom, with both his father and grandfather having been from Toronto, both also working with the Major League Baseball team at different points in time.

When asked what it's like to be a Blue Jays fan in Dodger country, Pipher said, "It's not something I'm going around usually publicly promoting, I think it changes maybe today."

He jokes that while most sports fans will look for help or luck wherever they can find it, he doesn't use his spiritual connection to try and get an advantage for his team. He did, however, mention the Ohtani-Blue Jays debacle that had many baseball fans under the impression the star was bringing his talents to Canada when he was a free agent in 2023.

"I remember everybody talking about this plane, tracking that plane, and trying to figure out, is he on the plane? He was never on the plane," Pipher said. "It made a sermon, something about the disappointments of life. ... Definitely remember that."

Pipher plans to host a watch party for all baseball fans, even those supporting the Boys in Blue, next Wednesday for Game 5 of the World Series.