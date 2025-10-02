Dodgers prepare for NLDS matchup against Phillies after sweeping Wild Card

After cruising to a sweep over the Cincinnati Reds in the Wild Card Series, the Boys in Blue are now preparing for what should be a much tougher matchup in the Division Series against the National League's winningest team this season, the Philadelphia Phillies.

The Dodgers, seeking the first back-to-back World Series Championships in 25 years, were led by their prolific offense and nearly impeccable work from their starting pitchers, which largely saved what was a shaky performance from the bullpen.

The Dodgers bench reacts in Game 2 of the National League Wild Card Series on Wednesday, October 1, 2025. (Photo by Keith Birmingham, Pasadena Star-News/SCNG)

They stormed past the youthful Reds on the back of 18 runs in the two-game sweep, showcasing exactly why they ranked as the NL's top offense during the regular season.

In perhaps what will be the most interesting storyline of the series, two-way star player Shohei Ohtani is slated to make his postseason pitching debut in Game 1.

The best-of-five series begins Saturday in Philadelphia, where the teams will square off in Games 1 and 2 before moving to Los Angeles for Game 3, and if necessary, Game 4. Should the series continue past then, Game 5 will again be hosted by the Phillies.

Philadelphia had a bye through the Wild Card round after securing one of the National League's best two records. The Dodgers are moving on to the NLDS for the 13th straight year and during that same time span they've the Dodgers won the NL West 12 times.

Wild Card recap

The Dodgers' offense was on full display in the Wild Card round, as they tallied 28 hits and 18 runs in the two games. Eleven of those hits went for extra bases, including five homers that the Boys in Blue hit to open the series.

They jumped all over Cincinnati starter Hunter Greene in Game 1, including a leadoff homer off the bat of Ohtani. He and Teoscar Hernández each slugged two homers in the matchup, while Tommy Edman added his own solo shot to help LA jump to an 8-0 lead.

Though the bullpen largely faltered after Blake Snell pitched through seven innings in which he allowed two runs and struck out nine, the massive lead allowed them to pull away with the 10-5 win.

Despite falling into an early 2-0 hole in the first inning of Game 2, which happened due to a miffed fly ball that bounced off the glove of Hernández, the Dodgers quickly stormed back to take the lead by the fourth inning. They added some much-needed insurance in the sixth inning to stake a 7-0 lead.

The bullpen was shaky once again, allowing two runs to score in the eighth inning before Dodgers rookie Roki Sasaki, making his postseason debut, pitched a clean ninth inning to lockdown the series sweep.

Mookie Betts, who has mired through the worst offensive season of his career — despite still hitting 20 homers and eclipsing 80 RBIs — seems to have turned over a new leaf to start October. He led the team with six hits over the two games, including a four-hit Game 2 in which he hit three doubles and drove in three runs.

This is the fourth straight playoff appearance for the Phillies, who lost in the 2022 World Series against the Houston Astros. They've added to their season win totals each of those years, ending with 96 wins in 2025.

Saturday's matchup will mark the first time since 2009, when the Phillies beat the Boys in Blue in the NLCS. Their attempt at back-to-back World Series, however, was squandered by the New York Yankees four games to two.

Dodgers designated hitter Shohei Ohtani on with Philadelphia Phillies first baseman Bryce Harper during a game on September 16, 2025 at Dodger Stadium in Los Angeles, CA. Brian Rothmuller/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

Previewing the NLDS

The Phillies finished the year with MLB's second-best record, 96-66, just one game behind the Milwaukee Brewers. They were sound offensively, defensively and on the mound, helping them secure the NL East Division with a 13 game lead.

Ohtani, Betts, Freddie Freeman and Hernández lead a high-powered Dodgers offense, while Snell, Yamamoto and Tyler Glasnow make up the majority of a stellar starting rotation for the Boys in Blue. The Phillies, however, have similar star power in both their lineup and pitching staff, including Bryce Harper, Kyle Schwarber, Trea Turner and Cristopher Sánchez.

In 2025, the Dodgers tallied the second-most home runs (244) and runs scored (825) and also had the seventh-most hits (1,384) and finished with the league's sixth-highest batting average (.253).

The Phillies, on the other hand, were also one of baseball's best offenses. They finished the year with the seventh-most homers (212), eighth-most runs (778) and the third-best team batting average (.258). Turner, their shortstop and a former Dodger, finished the year as the NL's top hitter for average (.304).

The Dodgers' pitching staff finished the year with a 3.95 ERA, allowing 683 runs and 175 homers. They struck out a league-high 1,505 batters and kept opposing hitters to a .232 batting average while stranding 1,093 runners.

Philadelphia also saw similar success on the mound, finishing 2025 with a 3.79 ERA. They allowed 648 runs and 177 home runs, while striking out the third-most hitters (1,471).

The two teams squared of six times in 2025, with Philly taking the season series 4-2, including a Dodgers' home game in September in which the Phillies clinched their NL East title.

Ohtani will make his playoff pitching debut in Game 1 on Saturday, where he'll face off against the Phillies ace Sanchez. In 14 starts this season, slowly ramping up his usage while recovering from surgery, Ohtani threw 47 innings and struck out 62 batters while maintaining a 2.87 ERA. He limited hitters to a minuscule .227 average and allowed just three home runs.

In his last pitching appearance against the Phillies, he hurled five no-hit innings and struck out five.

Sánchez finished a career year with a 13-5 record and a 2.50 ERA. He threw 202 innings and struck out 212 batters and figures to be a finalist for the 2025 Cy Young Award.

He pitched against the Dodgers twice in 2025. He threw 12 and 2/3 innings and allowed eight earned runs and four homers.

Pitching matchups for Games 2 and 3 have not yet been released, but the Dodgers will likely turn back to Snell or Yamamoto. It's unclear if Clayton Kershaw, who plans to retire at the end of the season, will make the NLDS roster after he was left of the Wild Card team.

The Dodgers could expect to face one of Ranger Suárez, Aaron Nola, Jesus Lúzardo or former friend and 2024 postseason legend Walker Buehler, who started the year with the Boston Red Sox but was released following a disappointing showing. The Phillies claimed him off of waivers, and in three games he has a 0.66 ERA with eight strikeouts in 13 and 2/3 innings.

Mookie Betts reacts after hitting a RBI double in the bottom of the sixth inning during Game Two of the National League Wild Card Series on Wednesday, October 1, 2025 in Los Angeles, California. Nicole Vasquez/MLB Photos via Getty Images

What comes next?

Whichever team emerges victorious, winning the necessary three teams to advance to the National League Championship Series, will take on the winner of the other NLDS, with the Brewers hosting one of the San Diego Padres and Chicago Cubs, who are currently tied 1-1 in the Wild Card Series.

All statistics listed are attributed to Baseball Reference.