Los Angeles County confirms sixth measles case of the year

The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health confirmed its sixth measles case of the year on Wednesday.

Public health staff said the traveler arrived on Cathay Pacific Airlines flight CX884 at LAX's international terminal on June 11. Flight-tracking data showed the jet took off for the 12-hour flight from Hong Kong International Airport, according to the website FlightAware.

The traveler was infectious while traveling through LA County.

LA County Public Health said it is coordinating with the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention to contact passengers who were seated near the traveler.

Anyone at the following locations during the specified dates and times may have been exposed to measles and may develop symptoms 7-21 days after exposure:

June 11, 2026 – Hilton Los Angeles Airport Hotel Shuttle from LAX Tom Bradley International Terminal, from 10:45 a.m. to 11:45 a.m.

June 11, 2026 – Hilton Los Angeles Airport Hotel, 5711 W Century Blvd., Los Angeles, CA 90045, from 11:15 a.m. to 12:15 p.m.

The traveler also visited healthcare facilities, which will notify patients and staff who may have been exposed.

Public health staff said anyone who does not develop symptoms after 21 days is no longer considered at risk of contracting measles. The last day to monitor for symptoms is July 2, according to LA County Public Health.

Those who have been vaccinated or previously had measles are likely protected against the disease. People who are not vaccinated are at higher risk. The measles, mumps and rubella vaccine, known as MMR or MMRV, is 97% effective after two doses and 93% effective after one, according to LA County Public Health.

"As measles cases increase, it is important that residents take steps to make sure they are fully protected. The MMR vaccine is the safest and most reliable way to prevent measles and protect yourself, your family, and your community," LA County Health Officer Dr. Muntu Davis said.

Common symptoms for measles include:

High fever (higher than 101° F)

Cough

Runny nose

Red and watery eyes

Rash 3-5 days after other signs of illness. The "measles rash" typically starts on the face and then spreads down to the rest of the body

LA County Public Health urged anyone who develops symptoms to call their healthcare provider before visiting a facility and let them know about the potential exposure.

As of June 12, there have been 2,073 measles cases reported in the United States in 2016. Public Health staff said the majority of cases were among people who were unvaccinated or unsure they were vaccinated. About 6% of cases required hospitalization.

LA County Public Health urged anyone visiting Mexico to exercise caution due to an ongoing measles outbreak with more than 18,300 cases so far this year.

Orange, Riverside and San Bernardino counties have reported measles cases so far this year. San Bernardino County said it was its first case of measles since 2023.