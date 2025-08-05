Los Angeles County Sheriff's Detective William Osborn to be honored at memorial following explosion at training facility

One of the three fallen Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department detectives killed in the July 16 explosion at a training facility is set to be honored in a memorial service on Tuesday.

Detective William Osborn was set to be honored at Friends Church in Yorba Linda at 11 a.m. He's survived by his wife, Detective Shannon Rincon, their four sons and two daughters.

Osborn was a 33-year veteran of the department and was described by colleagues as a mentor for younger deputies. After graduating from the sheriff's academy in February 1992 he was assigned to Men's Central Jail before transferring to the Pico Rivera station in 1998.

After three years there, he was promoted to detective in 2001 and transferred to the department's station in the city of Industry. He joined the Arson Explosives Detail three years later in 2019.

Sheriff Robert Luna is expected to attend the memorial service.

The service will be livestreamed on the LASD Facebook page.