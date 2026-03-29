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Los Angeles County Sheriff's deputy dies during Baker to Vegas relay race

By
Austin Turner
Web Producer, CBS News Los Angeles
Austin Turner is a web producer at CBS News Los Angeles. An Inland Empire native, Austin earned a degree in journalism from San Jose State University in 2020. Before joining CBS News in 2025, he worked at KTLA, the San Jose Mercury News, the Sedona Red Rock News and various other outlets as a news and sports reporter.
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A deputy with the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department died while participating in the 2026 Baker to Vegas Challenge Cup relay race, according to authorities.

The department confirmed the death in a post to X early Sunday morning. The deputy, who was identified only as a member of the San Dimas Sheriff's Station and a 13-year veteran of the department, experienced a medical emergency during the competition.

"Despite receiving medical care, the Deputy ultimately passed away from their injuries," the LASD said. "The Deputy's family has been notified and the Department has been coordinating with them to provide support and resources."

The Baker to Vegas Challenge Cup is a 120-mile relay race for law enforcement teams primarily from California, but sometimes spanning across the world. 

As of Sunday morning, the circumstances around the deputy's death remain unclear.

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