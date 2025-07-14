Watch CBS News
Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department searches for missing rifle believed to have fallen out of patrol vehicle

By
Julie Sharp
The Los Angeles Sheriff's Department said they are looking for a department-issued rifle that went missing over the weekend from the trunk of a patrol vehicle.

On July 12, between approximately 10:30 p.m. and 11 p.m., as deputies with the South Los Angeles Station were responding to a call, they realized their Colt M4 rifle and five magazines, each loaded with 30 rounds of .223 caliber ammunition, likely fell out of their trunk while driving. The rifle was secured inside a black, hard-shelled storage case.

"We are notifying the public in the interest of transparency and community safety, and to seek assistance in locating the missing Department-issued rifle," the department wrote in a news release.

The deputies had traveled about four miles in the Lennox area along the following route: North on Normandie Avenue, West on Imperial Highway, North on Hawthorne Boulevard, and West on 104th Street to Inglewood Avenue.

Once it was realized the rifle was missing, a search of the station parking lot was conducted, and the deputies' route of travel was retraced. Authorities said surveillance footage from the area is being reviewed, and local law enforcement agencies have been notified of the incident.

The sheriff's department said an internal review of the incident is underway, including an evaluation of whether policies and procedures were followed.

"The Department is committed to transparency and accountability as we investigate this incident." 

