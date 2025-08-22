Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department unveils modernized fleet of patrol vehicles

The Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department on Thursday unveiled plans to roll out hundreds of new vehicles aimed at modernizing the department's aging fleet, officials said in a news conference.

Sheriff Robert Luna was on hand for the announcement, in which officials revealed that more than 300 new vehicles would be deployed in coming weeks. Of those new patrol vehicles are 280 black and white SUVs with " improved safety lighting, advanced siren systems, and collision avoidance technology." Forty-eight of the vehicles are hybrid, which officials said support both the operational needs and sustainability goals of the department.

They already assigned 25 of the new patrol vehicles, they said.

"When I stepped into this role, I made a promise: to prioritize modernization and ensure that our deputies are equipped with the tools they need to do their jobs safely, effectively, and with the respect our residents deserve," said a statement from Luna. "Today, we're making good on that promise."

Among the new vehicles are 10 Ford F-150 "Responder" pickup trucks, which are specifically designed for pursuit purposes. Two are already designated for K9 operations, while the other eight are to be used for mountain patrols.

The department upgrade will also include 20 new transportation buses for court services. Fourteen more buses are on order for this year, and LASD officials are evaluating EV options, they said.

"We're also piloting electric vehicles, including seven all electric Ford F-150 Lightnings and 13 Ford Mach-Es for non-emergency use. These changes reflect our commitment to innovation, efficiency, and environmental responsibility," said the LASD release.

Currently, LASD operates with nearly 2,000 patrol vehicles, many of which they say are beyond their service life. Nearly 400 of those are "obsolete Crown Victorias," they said.

"Over 1,100 are more than eight years old, and more than 700 have surpassed 100,000 miles," the release said. Between January and July, the department says that they responded to over 434,000 calls for service.

"That level of dedication demands reliable equipment and that's exactly what we're delivering," said LASD's release.

They said that they are considering adding ballistic glass to future vehicles, as they continue to look into new ways to modernize their fleet and provide ample tools to deputies as they serve their communities, Luna said.