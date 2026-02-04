Los Angeles County deputy hit by car while conducting investigation in East LA

A Los Angeles County Sheriff's deputy was hit by a car while conducting an investigation into a robbery in East LA on Wednesday morning.

The sheriff's department said deputies responded to the 300 block of Atlantic Avenue to conduct an investigation into a recent robbery at a convenience store.

Deputies said the suspect entered the parking lot and allegedly started driving recklessly before hitting a deputy and temporarily pinning him.

The driver fled the scene. The deputy was taken to a local hospital, where he remains in stable condition.

The sheriff's department does not have a description of the suspect at this time.