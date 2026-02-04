Watch CBS News
Los Angeles County deputy hit by car while conducting investigation in East LA

By
Chelsea Hylton
Chelsea Hylton is a web producer for CBS Los Angeles. An Inglewood native, Hylton has her master's degree from USC. She covers local breaking news across the Southern California region. Before joining CBS in 2024, she worked at NBC LA, Telemundo 52, The Los Angeles Times and KOMO 4 News in Seattle.
A Los Angeles County Sheriff's deputy was hit by a car while conducting an investigation into a robbery in East LA on Wednesday morning.

The sheriff's department said deputies responded to the 300 block of Atlantic Avenue to conduct an investigation into a recent robbery at a convenience store.

Deputies said the suspect entered the parking lot and allegedly started driving recklessly before hitting a deputy and temporarily pinning him.

The driver fled the scene. The deputy was taken to a local hospital, where he remains in stable condition.

The sheriff's department does not have a description of the suspect at this time. 

