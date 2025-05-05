Watch CBS News
Local News

Los Angeles County man arrested on allegations of human trafficking

By
Dean Fioresi
Web Producer, CBS Los Angeles
Dean Fioresi is a web producer for CBS Los Angeles. He covers breaking news throughout Southern California. When he's not writing about local events, he enjoys focusing on sports and entertainment.
Read Full Bio
Dean Fioresi

/ KCAL News

CBS News Live
CBS News Los Angeles Live

A 23-year-old man from Hawthorne has been arrested and charged with human trafficking after he was found with a 17-year-old girl who was reported missing from Orange County in April. 

Investigators received information regarding the missing teen from the Irvine Police Department on April 28, according to a press release from the Orange County Human Trafficking Task Force, which works in coordination with several Orange County law enforcement agencies. 

Police said that the unidentified girl was reported missing from her home in Irvine and that she was "possibly being exploited for purposes of commercialized sex," the OCHTTF statement said. 

They found her the next day with Alex Polidore, the 23-year-old Hawthorne man, in Los Angeles. He was arrested and booked into the Anaheim Police Department's Detention Facility for a parole violation and several human-trafficking-related offenses. 

On Thursday, Polidore was charged with human trafficking of a minor by the Orange County District Attorney's Office, the release said. He remains behind bars and is being held in lieu of $1 million bail.

Anyone who knows more is asked to contact OCHTTF at (888) 373-7888.

Dean Fioresi

Dean Fioresi is a web producer for CBS Los Angeles. He covers breaking news throughout Southern California. When he's not writing about local events, he enjoys focusing on sports and entertainment.

© 2025 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.