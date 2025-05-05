Los Angeles County man arrested on allegations of human trafficking

A 23-year-old man from Hawthorne has been arrested and charged with human trafficking after he was found with a 17-year-old girl who was reported missing from Orange County in April.

Investigators received information regarding the missing teen from the Irvine Police Department on April 28, according to a press release from the Orange County Human Trafficking Task Force, which works in coordination with several Orange County law enforcement agencies.

Police said that the unidentified girl was reported missing from her home in Irvine and that she was "possibly being exploited for purposes of commercialized sex," the OCHTTF statement said.

They found her the next day with Alex Polidore, the 23-year-old Hawthorne man, in Los Angeles. He was arrested and booked into the Anaheim Police Department's Detention Facility for a parole violation and several human-trafficking-related offenses.

On Thursday, Polidore was charged with human trafficking of a minor by the Orange County District Attorney's Office, the release said. He remains behind bars and is being held in lieu of $1 million bail.

Anyone who knows more is asked to contact OCHTTF at (888) 373-7888.