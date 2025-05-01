Los Angeles County Fair kicks off Friday; here's a glimpse

The Los Angeles County Fair kicks off Friday, May 2, and it's come a long way since its origins in 1922 on 43 acres of a beet and barley field.

The 2025 event at Fairplex in Pomona spans 500 acres and runs through May 26, with the theme "Art Unleashed."

"Art is a reflection of the creative spirit, and at the Fair, it comes to life in countless forms, through crafts, culinary delights, and even the excitement of the carnival," Walter Marquez, president and CEO of Fairplex said.

Food

The Art of Flavor brings more than 150 food concessionaires throughout the entire fairgrounds. Some new menu items include the meatball corndog, the hot honey chicken ice cream bowl and the chocolate strawberry cup.

Music

The Art of Music takes center stage with 12 nights of rock, R&B, Reggae, Latin and Country music at the LA County Fair's Concert Series. Dubbed the World's Largest Indie Music Festival, NextFest brings LA's best indie artists to four stages throughout the fairgrounds. The Performing Arts Showcase, featuring hand-selected school bands, orchestras and choirs from around Los Angeles County, comes to Expo Hall 4 Stage on May 16 and 17.

Rides

Demonstrating the Art of Motion, Ray Cammack Shows carnival offers more than 40 rides, with four new ones added, including the Royal Wheel Ferris wheel and Heidi the Rollercoaster, and in Expo Hall 9, Skate-RCade returns with a bigger rink.

Favorites

Fair favorites like the Big Red Barn featuring the country's largest petting zoo, the Garden Railroad, the Shopping Marketplace, America's Great Outdoors, Silent Disco and more return for Art of Fun at the Fair.

Art

The Fair is partnering with several Los Angeles County art institutions to bring programming and activations to guests: the Music Center will bring Flamenco dancers to the Plaza Stage; The Getty Museum is bringing its Getty Pavilion which intersects well-being and art; the Center Theater Group is creating a new play starring Fair mascot Thummer, which will be performed every weekend; and Bob Baker Marionettes will perform every Sunday. For the third year, the Los Angeles County Museum of Art will curate an exhibit for the Millard Sheets Art Center

Tickets

Opening day is at 5 p.m. May 2, with a special admission price of $9.50. After that, adult admission varies daily from $18.50 to $27.50. Children, 6-12 and seniors 60 years and older get in for $15.50.

At the gate, adult tickets are $32. Children and seniors get in for $17. Parking purchased online is $22.50. At the gate it's $26.

Get discount tickets and season passes online at lacountyfair.com.