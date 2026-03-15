Reckless driver evades police after lengthy LA County pursuit

A reckless driver evaded authorities following a lengthy pursuit through Los Angeles County on Sunday night.

The chase began in East Los Angeles at around 9 p.m. and continued through the area for nearly an hour. At times, the driver fled from Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department deputies on surface streets while heading through the Downey and Norwalk areas, as well as from California Highway Patrol officers on freeways near Inglewood.

With SkyCal overhead, the driver was seen swerving around other cars and speeding through red lights as authorities followed close behind.

As of 9:50 p.m., the suspect was driving on the 405 Freeway heading north in the Inglewood area, and about 10 minutes later, they had driven into the area near LAX, where SkyCal was unable to follow. By that time, authorities had called off the chase due to its reckless nature and the danger it presented to other drivers.