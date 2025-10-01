Ground breaks on $2.6 billion Los Angeles Convention Center expansion project

Construction on the $2.62 billion expansion of the Los Angeles Convention Center began on Wednesday with the aim of reaching the lofty goal of completing the project by the 2028 Summer Olympics.

During a groundbreaking ceremony downtown on Wednesday, city leaders like Mayor Karen Bass said the project should provide a boost to the local economy with an increase in events and job creation.

"I will be so excited to come back here in a few years when the world comes," Bass said. "All of the conventions that I know will be coming to our city."

Bass added that the city and its construction partners will deliver the expansion "on time and in a fiscally responsible manner."

The project passed in an 11-2 vote, with Council members Bob Blumenfield and Monica Rodriguez absent during the vote. The push to expand the convention center has been an ongoing phenomenon in the city for several years. The city has reported that it's missed out on bids to host high-profile events due to issues with size and outdated standards.

City leaders and officials gathered on Wednesday for a groundbreaking ceremony as construction began on the Los Angeles Convention Center expansion project.

The convention center opened in 1971. Plans for the expansion include an additional 190,000 square feet of space, 55,000 square feet of new meeting room space and 95,000 square feet of multipurpose space.

The deadline for the construction is set for the 2028 Summer Olympics and 2029 Paralympic Games, when the convention center is set to host fencing, taekwondo, wrestling and table tennis.

"What we are going to be doing by this expansion, I know, is increasing the number of national conventions here," said city councilmember John Lee. "That means more jobs that we are creating for our city and obviously to help our economy."

A health scare for city councilmember Curren Price

During the ceremony, city councilmember Curren Price suffered a "health-related incident" when he appeared to collapse, a spokesperson for his office said.

His office said he's undergoing evaluations to determine what factors may have contributed to the incident. His current status remains unclear.

contributed to this report.