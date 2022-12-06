Los Angeles City Council votes to ban Styrofoam

The Los Angeles City Council voted to ban the sale or distribution of Styrofoam products today.

The ordinance affects businesses with 26 employees or more, beginning April 2023, and for smaller businesses it goes into effect one year later, in April 2024.

"Today, the second largest city in the nation will send a clear message that expanded polystyrene (Styrofoam) has no place in our city's future," Councilman Mitch O'Farrell said at a briefing before Tuesday's meeting

Los Angeles joins more than 150 other cities that have similar ordinances in place, and advocates believe it can set an example for more cities to follow suit.

"L.A. can lead the pack," said Craig Cadwallader, policy coordinator with Surfrider South Bay. "What happens in L.A. doesn't stay in L.A. It's seen worldwide. So this is a really big deal, and makes a big difference not just here in Los Angeles, but beyond -- perhaps in other countries as well."



Styrofoam products are not biodegradable or economically recyclable, and their main component, styrene, has been classified as a possible human carcinogen, according to the ordinance. Chemicals can also leach into food stored in Styrofoam containers, and such products could end up in open spaces, rivers and oceans, the ordinance said.

The ordinance allows for certain exceptions, including the sale of surfboards or coolers that are made "wholly encapsulated" or encased in durable material, craft supplies, packaging for drugs, medical devices or biological materials, safety devices such as car seats and life jackets and products pre-packaged outside the city.

Health facilities and residential care facilities are also exempt from the ordinance.

The council voted to prepare an outreach program to educate customers and businesses about the ordinance.

The council also voted for an ordinance requiring shops to offer or provide reusable bags to customers, in an effort to promote the use of reusable bags.