Los Angeles City Council to address driverless vehicles concerns

The Los Angeles City Council will consider taking steps intended to bolster their ability to regulate driverless vehicles as concerns rise.

Council members are expected to meet Tuesday, June 11, to consider recommendations to address issues with the "autonomous vehicles" in the city. Additionally, the council will consider backing three state bills aimed at providing municipalities more power to regulate AVs, and gain access to testing data.

The city's Chief Legislative Analyst brought forward these recommendations after the City Council adopted a motion introduced by council members Traci Park and Bob Blumenfield in November 2023. The motion called for details around local, state and federal laws that govern the use of AVs, options for the city to gain access to testing data, and opportunities to support legislation that would empower Los Angeles elected officials in regulating AVs within city limits.

In March 2024, the California Public Utilities Commission authorized Waymo, an AV company, to expand its operations in the Los Angeles area. The company then soon launched its Waymo One service, a driver-less ride-hailing service in a 63-square mile area stretching from Santa Monica and Venice to downtown Los Angeles.

Waymo had been testing some of its vehicles in Los Angeles since October 2023, and company officials had said more than 15,000 such rides occurred during that time.

Waymo had already offered service in San Francisco and Phoenix. In addition to Los Angeles, the company also began operations in Austin, Texas. Some questions have been raised about the safety of the AV technology.

The Los Angeles Times reported how a Waymo vehicle struck a closing gate at USC. Company officials said the car had just dropped off passengers and was leaving the campus when it approached the gate, which closed on the car, causing some minor scratches.

Waymo released data that showed its vehicles experience an 85% reduction in injury-causing crashes and a 57% reduction in police-reported crash rates compared to human-driven vehicles. Waymo compiled the data from 7.14 million miles of autonomous vehicle rides conducted in the Los Angeles area, Phoenix and San Francisco.

The U.S. National Traffic and Motor Vehicle Safety Act of 1966 gives the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration the power to investigate vehicle crashes and ensure that vehicle manufacturers comply with federal motor vehicle safety standards. In 2021, the agency was given the authority to monitor safety of AV technology.

In California, a limited number of AV companies are allowed to test, research and pilot AV programs on public streets in designated locations as a result of SB 1298, authored by then-state Sen. Alex Padilla, D-Pacoima, and signed into law by then-Gov; Jerry Brown in 2012.

Under the bill, the Department of Motor Vehicles has the power to regulate the testing and deployment of AV-technology. In addition, the California Public Utilities Commission has jurisdiction over passenger safety and businesses that transport passengers, such as buses and trains, and rideshare app companies like Uber and Lyft.

In 2018, the commission began two AV pilot programs, which allow companies to operate AV technology with the requirement that permits be obtained from the DMV and comply with DMV regulations.