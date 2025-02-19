Los Angeles Chargers to host 2025 regular-season NFL game in Brazil

The National Football League announced Wednesday that the Los Angeles Chargers will play a regular-season game in the 2025 International Games in Brazil.

Following the success of the 2024 inaugural game between the Eagles and the Packers, the league said the Chargers will play at the Corinthians Arena in São Paulo the first week of the 2025 regular season, on Sept.5. The opponent has yet to be announced.

"It's also a tremendous opportunity to help grow the game and bring the Chargers brand to millions of sports fans across Brazil and Latin America," said Chargers President of Business Operations A.G. Spanos.

So far, the NFL has confirmed a handful of 2025 regular-season international games to be played in London, Germany, Spain and Ireland.

The opponent for the Sept. 5, 2025 game, along with kickoff time, will be announced in the spring when the full NFL schedule is available.

Priority Access, refundable deposits for the São Paulo game are available on the Chargers website. For $250, access to exclusive pre-sale tickets is available, along with travel package options. General admission tickets for the game will go on sale in the spring.

The Chargers will still host eight regular-season home games and one preseason home game at Sofi Stadium in 2025, the same amount as in 2024.

In 2026, the Los Angeles Rams will play an international game in Australia.