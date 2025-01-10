Los Angeles-based attorneys offering free hotel rooms for fire evacuees

People across Los Angeles County have mobilized to help the victims of the several devastating wildfires currently burning in the area, and two Valley Village law partners are offering free hotel rooms to people forced to evacuate their homes.

Gina Zapanta and Mike Alder of Alder Law took to social media to spread their message after the Palisades Fire, Eaton Fire and Hurst Fire all erupted on Tuesday, torching countless acres and leaving tens of thousands of people without a place to stay.

"Friends, we hope everyone is okay," Zapanta says in the video that has since gone viral. "We have reserved a hotel block of rooms here in Sherman Oaks. Please reach out to us."

"Forget anything else, other than asking for help," Alder adds.

The video quickly picked up steam after they both shared it on their personal Instagram pages, leading to dozens of requests for assistance.

"One thing led to another ... we thought a few people would ask for some help," Zapanta said. "It went viral. So we saw that and just started calling around to any local hotels here in Burbank, North Hollywood, Sherman Oaks area."

One of the many they've been able to help so far is Ariana Perez, who had to flee from the Eaton Fire evacuation zone with her son. Though she says her home in Altadena was destroyed, she finds comfort in having a stable place to stay for the time being, and for the generosity of complete strangers.

"I was lucky enough to get picked by them so they could help me and my son out," Perez said. "He doesn't know nothing. He's just so happy and he doesn't know what's going on."

Zapanta and Alder are currently raising money to try and pay for more hotel rooms, and have started putting care packages together for evacuees. So far, they estimate that they've helped about 160 parents, children and their pets.

Anyone who would like to help in their assistance efforts can reach out via Instagram at @ginazapanta or @mike_alder.

