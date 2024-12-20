Los Angeles area Starbucks workers strike, "No Contract, No Coffee"

Workers at Starbucks go on planned strike ahead of busy holidays

Baristas at Starbucks in Burbank traded their work aprons for picket signs Friday. They are joining workers at other unionized Starbucks stores in a five-day strike to demand collective bargaining agreements.

The store on Alameda Avenue normally opens at 4:30 a.m. but remains closed Friday morning with a sign on the door informing customers that they will be closed for the day. Employees were outside early in the morning, holding signs that read "No Contract, No Coffee."

Another Burbank Starbucks on Shelton joins Friday's strike and locations in Chicago and Seattle also are participating. Starbucks has nearly 10,000 company-owned stores in the U.S.

Starbucks Workers United, the union that has organized workers at 535 company-owned U.S. stores since 2021, said Starbucks has failed to honor a commitment made in February to reach a labor agreement. The February agreement also committed to resolving legal issues, yet hundreds of unfair labor practice charges remain outstanding, according to the union.

To spur negotiation talks again, unfair labor practice strikes were called to begin Friday in the three key cities. The union said they will escalate each day with more locations joining in, ultimately reaching stores coast to coast unless the collective bargaining agreement is reached.

The union said the company recently proposed an economic package with no new wage increases for unionized baristas now and a 1.5% increase in future years.

Starbucks said it has held nine bargaining sessions with the union since April and has reached more than 30 agreements with the union. The company said Workers United prematurely ended a bargaining session this week. "We are ready to continue negotiations to reach agreements. We need the union to return to the table," Starbucks said in a statement.

Starbucks said it already offers pay and benefits - including free college tuition and paid family leave - worth $30 per hour for baristas who work at least 20 hours per week.