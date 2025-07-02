Los Angeles 7-Eleven employee allegedly beaten by manager taken off life support, family says

The family of a 24-year-old woman who was allegedly beaten by her manager at a 7-Eleven confirms that they have taken her off of life support after days in the hospital.

Jessica McLaughlin was at work on June 24 at around 2:10 p.m. when the incident occurred at the convenience store located in the 5700 block of Melrose Avenue in Hollywood, according to her family.

Los Angeles police confirmed that they were dispatched to the location that day after received reports of a battery that had occurred.

"Preliminary information indicated that two women became involved in a verbal dispute inside the business that escalated into a physical confrontation," said a news release from LAPD.

They arrived and found McLaughlin unconscious on the floor of the store. She was taken to a hospital in critical condition, where family members said that she was brain dead and on life support until Wednesday.

McLaughlin's father, while speaking with CBS News Los Angeles, has accused the store manager of repeatedly hitting his daughter in the face, dragging her to the floor by her hair and attacking her so viciously that by the time it ended she was unable to breathe.

"We collectively know that this is the right thing to do as hard as it is," said Clancey McLaughlin on Monday. "I wouldn't wish this on anybody, I wouldn't even know how to explain how difficult this is. ... It's the worst feeling ever."

He said that barring a miracle, he would have to say goodbye to his daughter on Wednesday.

"Wednesady is gonna be the last day, even though she's laying in that bed, it's gonna be the last day we ever see her," he said.

Jessica's father on Wednesday confirmed that his daughter was taken off of life support and died at 10:34 a.m.

After Jessica was taken off of life support, police said that they were officially laughing a homicide investigation into the circumstances surrounding her death. They did not, however, identify a suspect or note if any arrests have been made.

"Investigators have obtained video evidence of the incident but are not releasing it at this time," LAPD said.

7-Eleven, Inc. also shared a statement on the incident, which said: "Our hearts are with those impacted during this difficult time. The suspect has been terminated, and we continue to fully cooperate with law enforcement in their investigation.