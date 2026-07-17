Long Beach woman who went missing while motorcycle riding found dead in remote desert

The 63-year-old Long Beach resident who went missing while motorcycle riding with a friend in the Mojave Desert earlier in the month has been found dead.

The San Bernardino County Sheriff's Department confirmed that Julie Goforth was found dead in a remote desert area on Thursday, around 12:30 p.m.

It was about one week ago that family said Goforth went to ride her brand-new Kawasaki motorcycle with her riding buddy. She regularly rode dirt bikes with friends in the El Mirage Dry Lake off Highway Recreation Area in Adelanto, they said.

Julie Goforth, the 63-year-old Long Beach woman missing since Friday, July 10, 2026, after heading to El Mirage Dry Lake Off Highway Recreation Center for a dirt bike ride. Laura Wels

Goforth's wife, Laura Wells, received a phone call later in the day from Goforth's friend, who said he couldn't find her.

He said the two had split up to explore different trails and agreed to meet near the visitor's center 10 minutes later.

When she didn't show up, her friend contacted San Bernardino County authorities, who began an extensive ground and aerial search.

Days later, Wells pleaded for the public's help in finding Goforth. "They can't find her. No helmet, no bike, not even a boot," Wells said. "Like, if she got hot and took off her clothes or something from the heat, nothing."

Wells said Goforth was an experienced rider, and friends and family offered a $10,000 reward for her return.

Authorities did not offer any further details about finding Goforth and said, "The circumstances surrounding her death are being investigated."

"The Sheriff's Department extends its heartfelt condolences to her family, friends, and all those affected by this tragic loss. We would also like to express our sincere appreciation to the OHV community and everyone who dedicated their time, resources, and support in the search efforts."

Anyone with information related to the case is asked to call Detective Harris at (760) 552-6800,