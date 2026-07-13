Search continues for Long Beach woman gone missing on San Bernardino County dirt bike ride

Friends and family are praying for the safe return of a 63-year-old Long Beach woman who is still missing after going on a dirt bike ride in San Bernardino County last week.

Julie Goforth leaves her home at 4:30 a.m. at least six times a year to head to the El Mirage Dry Lake Off Highway Recreation Area in Adelanto to ride dirt bikes with friends, loved ones say.

"Get there first thing in the morning, ride for a couple of hours and then go get a bite to eat somewhere and then come home," said Goforth's wife, Laura Wells.

She said that last Friday was a special occasion, as Goforth went to test out her brand-new Kawasaki KLX300R. It was around 12:30 p.m. that day, however, when Wells got a call from Goforth's friend and she immediately knew something was off.

"He just says, 'Laura, I'm trying not to panic,'" Wells said, recalling the phone call.

Julie Goforth, the 63-year-old Long Beach woman missing since Friday, July 10, 2026, after heading to El Mirage Dry Lake Off Highway Recreation Center for a dirt bike ride. Laura Wels

He explained to her that at one point, the two had split up to explore different trails, but had agreed to meet near the visitor's center 10 minutes later. When she didn't show up, he contacted San Bernardino County authorities, who, despite an extensive ground and aerial search over the weekend, still haven't been able to find Goforth.

"They can't find her. No helmet, no bike, not even a boot," Wells said. "Like, if she got hot and took off her clothes or something from the heat, nothing."

With Goforth being such an experienced rider, Wells said she can't imagine how she could get lost, and that she's worried for the worst.

"She knows how to get back. I don't care how hot it is. She knows how to lay the bike down," Wells said. "My gut says someone took her, and I said it from the moment he called me."

Goforth is described as a 5-foot-7, 140-pound tan and slender woman with short, white hair. She was last seen wearing a white shirt and white and black dirt bike pants. Authorities say that the Kawasaki is gray and white with some green coloring, and that Goforth is at risk due to the severe heat and possible lack of water.

As the search continues, friends and family say that a $10,000 reward is being offered for her return.

"I love you. I don't care how badly she's hurt. I'll take care of her, just come home, I just want her to come home," Wells said.

If anyone has seen her, they're urged to contact San Bernardino County Sheriff's Department investigators at 760-552-6800. Anonymous tipsters can text REPORT to We-Tip at 844-909-3006.