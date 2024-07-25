Long Beach's Vietnam Veterans Memorial defaced by vandals

Jerry Shultz is understandably frustrated as he surveys the damage done to a bronze plaque honoring the service members killed during the Vietnam War.

"There's always graffiti," he said. "It's just a constant battle."

The plaque is part of the Vietnam Veterans Memorial at Houghton Park. The bronze plaque memorializes the 108 names of the Long Beach natives who died fighting for their country during the conflict.

"It's shameful. I feel very bad about it. It shows a lack of respect for our military and lack of respect for veterans," Shultz said. "I can't understand why people want to do this."

Shultz took a photo of the plaque being held together by zip ties and bands a few weeks ago.

Darren Hostetter walks his dogs by the memorial daily and believes some tried to rip out the precious metal to steal it.

"It took several days for the thieves to try to remove it, and they almost pried it off," he said. "I filed a police report. I'm hoping the city then removed it and brought it back."

In addition to the plaque, the Huey helicopter standing above has visible dents and another plaque dedicated to the USS Evans has disappeared. Someone also vandalized part of the mural.

The state of the memorial frustrated Shultz since he was the city councilman who helped create it 24 years ago. He also served in the army during the Vietnam War.

People who live nearby said the city quickly cleans up the graffiti. Parks and recreation and officials said they are working with the City Council to replace the missing plaque, which has been stolen twice.

"Unless you can solve the vandalism problem, it will be ongoing," Shultz said. "I'm leaning towards moving it to another park where it's protected."

For now, the city said it will continue to address any vandalism that may pop up quickly. Shultz said it should remind everyone to respect the sacrifices made by those who made it home and those who didn't.

"Without all of those people that served, we wouldn't have the freedoms we have today," he said.