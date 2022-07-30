Watch CBS News
Long Beach to give away 950 cans of baby formula

By CBSLA Staff

/ CBS Los Angeles

CBSLA.com: The Rundown (July 29 PM Edition)
CBSLA.com: The Rundown (July 29 PM Edition) 03:45

Long Beach and Los Angeles County health officials will give out 950 cans of baby formula to eligible families amid a nationwide shortage.

"We know many Long Beach families have felt the effects of this shortage," said Mayor Robert Garcia. "We are working hard to get formula into the hands of families and provide some relief to our parents, caregivers and children."

The distribution will start on Tuesday, Aug.2 at four locations on different days throughout the week: 

  • St. Mary's Woman, Infants and Children (WIC) Office (1043 Elm Ave., #401)
    • Tuesdays, 9 a.m. to noon
  • Ron Arias Health Equity Center (6335 Myrtle Ave.)
    • Thursdays, 1 to 4 p.m.
  • Silverado Park (1545 W 31st St.)
    • Fridays, 3 to 5 p.m.
  • Main Health Office (2525 Grand Ave.)
    • Saturdays, 9 a.m. to noon 

All locations will have both Enfamil Instant Formula Milk-based Powder with Iron and Similac Advance Powder Baby Formula.

The formula will only be given to families living in Long Beach or surrounding L.A. County cities, with children up to 9 months old, participating in a federal assistance program and needing food in the household.

Distribution will run throughout August, while supplies last.

First published on July 29, 2022 / 6:27 PM

