Watch CBS News
Local News

Long Beach to fill 15,000 potholes after atmospheric rivers deteriorate streets

By KCAL-News Staff

/ KCAL News

Long Beach races to fill 15,000 potholes
Long Beach races to fill 15,000 potholes 01:55

Long Beach is racing to fill thousands of potholes littered around the city. 

According to Long Beach Public Works, there's a backlog of at least 15,000 potholes on city streets, but there are even more when you account for the ones at public parks. 

"We've had 12 atmospheric rivers," said Long Beach Public Service Bureau Manager Marc Wright. "That additional water to our region has caused our streets to deteriorate at a much faster, rapid rate."

In January, Public Works shifted resources from landscaping and weed abatement to address the pothole problem. They have also assigned two additional crews to chip away at the backlog.

"They can do anywhere between 50-200 potholes a day," said Wright. 

The six crews will work six days a week and have prioritized high-traffic thoroughfares before moving to residential areas. At their max load of 200 potholes a day, it will take the workers 75 days to finish the job. 

Public Works asked residents to report potholes to their website. They hope to catch up on the backlog within the next three months, barring another series of torrential rain. 

KCAL-News Staff
kcal-news-1920x1080.jpg

The KCAL News Staff is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on KCALNews.com and CBSLA.com.

First published on May 17, 2023 / 5:49 PM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.