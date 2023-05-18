Long Beach to fill 15,000 potholes after atmospheric rivers deteriorate streets

Long Beach is racing to fill thousands of potholes littered around the city.

According to Long Beach Public Works, there's a backlog of at least 15,000 potholes on city streets, but there are even more when you account for the ones at public parks.

"We've had 12 atmospheric rivers," said Long Beach Public Service Bureau Manager Marc Wright. "That additional water to our region has caused our streets to deteriorate at a much faster, rapid rate."

In January, Public Works shifted resources from landscaping and weed abatement to address the pothole problem. They have also assigned two additional crews to chip away at the backlog.

"They can do anywhere between 50-200 potholes a day," said Wright.

The six crews will work six days a week and have prioritized high-traffic thoroughfares before moving to residential areas. At their max load of 200 potholes a day, it will take the workers 75 days to finish the job.

Public Works asked residents to report potholes to their website. They hope to catch up on the backlog within the next three months, barring another series of torrential rain.