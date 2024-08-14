Watch CBS News
Long Beach to expand homelessness response, using anti-camping laws when necessary

Following the Supreme Court's ruling that local laws which restrict sleeping or camping in public places may be enforced, the City of Long Beach has said it will turn to anti-camping laws when appropriate. 

Deputy City Manager Teresa Chandler wrote in an August 12 memorandum that Long Beach will enforce anti-camping ordinances as an additional tool -- noting that the citations alone will not solve or reduce overall rates of homelessness. 

Chandler said the city will continue to lead with a "human-centered approach," with outreach and offering services to ensure experiences of homelessness are brief.  

The city will apply enforcement, issuing citations or arrests, to address areas where there is a threat to public health or safety when other solutions aren't working.  This includes dealing with encampments that obstruct access to places like parks, libraries and beaches. 

Long Beach police are to use their discretion when enforcing anti-camping laws, allowing officers to focus on criminal conduct associated with encampments and chronic complaints about them. 

Services and housing will continue to be the city's priority in responding to homelessness. "The City has been, and will continue to invest in proven long-term solutions, including meeting basic needs, providing supportive services, and providing immediate access to temporary and permanent housing," Chandler wrote in the memorandum.  

The Supreme Court June 28 ruling overturns the previous legal precedent which ruled that enforcement of ordinances restricting camping or sleeping in public spaces without first offering adequate, available shelter options constituted a violation of the U.S. Constitution's Eighth Amendment cruel and unusual punishment clause.   

Julie Sharp is a digital producer at CBS Los Angeles. She is a South Bay native and majored in print journalism at Cal State University Long Beach.

