15-year-old arrested for Long Beach shooting that left another teenager dead

A 15-year-old boy was arrested in connection with a shooting that killed another 15-year-old boy in Long Beach earlier this week.

The shooting happened at around 12:30 p.m. on Thursday near Cedar Avenue and Plymouth Street, Long Beach Police Department officers said in a news release. At the time, police said that officers arrived and found the victim suffering from a gunshot wound.

"Long Beach Fire Department personnel transported the victim to a local hospital, where he later succumbed to his injuries," the release said. The victim has not yet been publicly identified pending notification of next of kin, police said.

On Saturday, after continuing to investigate the boy's death, police announced that they had made an arrest in the incident.

"Through their investigation, Homicide detectives quickly identified the suspect as a 15-year-old male resident of Long Beach," said an updated release from LBPD. "They developed a plan to locate and safely apprehend the suspect."

The teen, who also hasn't been publicly identified, was arrested in the city of Lakewood, police said. He was booked at the Long Beach Jail for murder and minor in possession of a firearm. He was then transported to Los Padrinos Juvenile Hall, where he is being held without bail, according to police.

"I am deeply troubled by the killing of a 15 year old and it is extremely alarming that the suspect believed responsible is also 15 years old. The Long Beach Police Department will never allow youth violence to be normalized in our community," said a statement from LBPD Chief Wally Hebeish.

Investigators have not yet revealed a motive for the shooting and said that a case will be presented to the Los Angeles County District Attorney's Office for filing consideration.

Anyone who knows more was asked to contact LBPD Homicide detectives Thai or Reyes at 562-520-7244.