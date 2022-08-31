Long Beach schools set to reopen Wednesday as heat wave takes over area

Schools within the Long Beach Unified School District are set to reopen Wednesday, as a heat wave swoops over Southern California.

In Long Beach, temperatures are forecasted to be in the 90's. While schools in the area traditionally did not have air conditioning, many now do as the result of a big investment in infrastructure and HVAC.

Campuses are taking precautions to cope with the heat as the new school year starts.

Meanwhile, Los Angeles County residents were being warned Tuesday about the likelihood of poor air quality over the next week that could reach unhealthy levels in some areas.

The South Coast Air Quality Management District has issued an ozone advisory, warning of potentially unhealthy air quality most afternoons, exacerbated by the rising temperatures, through at least Sunday.

"Elevated temperatures increase emissions of chemicals leading to ozone formation and enhance ozone formation rates," according to the advisory. "This long duration and the intense heat wave will likely cause unusually high and persistent levels of ozone pollution."