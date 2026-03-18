Long Beach police warning residents about "sextortion" schemes
The Long Beach Police Department sent out a warning to residents about "sextortion" schemes and offered resources to victims.
Since May 2025, the agency has opened several investigations into a series of instances targeting people on dating and social media apps.
In the incidents, victims were asked to trade nude photographs with the suspects before exchanging phone numbers and continuing the conversation. Once the conversation continues, the suspect then demands money and threatens to leak the nude photos to the victim's family, friends and employer if they don't comply.
In some instances, the suspects still posted the photos despite receiving the ransom.
"In response to these incidents, we are encouraging the community to practice safe online behavior and to understand their options if they fall victim," the department wrote.
Officers urged victims to call police at (562) 435-6711 to file a report.
"Victims are not at fault, and reporting can prevent further harm to others," LBPD wrote.
Officers also listed the following resources for victims:
- YWCA Greater Los Angeles: 877-HELPS U/877-943-5778
- LBPD LGBTQ Police Liaison: Sgt. Lisa McCourt, lisa.mccourt@longbeach.gov
- Internet Crimes Against Children (ICAC) Internet Safety: www.icactaskforce.org/internetsafety
- The National Network to End Domestic Violence (NNEDV) Technology Safety: www.techsafety.org/resources
- Federal Trade Commission Scams: www.consumer.ftc.gov/scams
- Internet Crime Complaint Center (IC3): www.ic3.gov
Officers urged residents to read the following advice to avoid the sextortion schemes:
- Do not post information online such as your address, passwords, or location.
- Keep your social media accounts private. People online can use your social media to find your friends' and family's accounts.
- Do not share your phone number with others on social media and dating apps.
- Use caution when sharing nude photographs or videos with somebody you do not know personally or trust.
- Report suspicious activity "in-app" and block suspicious accounts.
- Do not comply when someone online requests money or other digital currency.
- Save any messages, photos, usernames, and other information shared before blocking the person.
- Consider reporting the incident to the Police Department.