Long Beach police warning residents about "sextortion" schemes

The Long Beach Police Department sent out a warning to residents about "sextortion" schemes and offered resources to victims.

Since May 2025, the agency has opened several investigations into a series of instances targeting people on dating and social media apps.

In the incidents, victims were asked to trade nude photographs with the suspects before exchanging phone numbers and continuing the conversation. Once the conversation continues, the suspect then demands money and threatens to leak the nude photos to the victim's family, friends and employer if they don't comply.

In some instances, the suspects still posted the photos despite receiving the ransom.

"In response to these incidents, we are encouraging the community to practice safe online behavior and to understand their options if they fall victim," the department wrote.

Officers urged victims to call police at (562) 435-6711 to file a report.

"Victims are not at fault, and reporting can prevent further harm to others," LBPD wrote.

Officers also listed the following resources for victims:

YWCA Greater Los Angeles: 877-HELPS U/877-943-5778

LBPD LGBTQ Police Liaison: Sgt. Lisa McCourt, lisa.mccourt@longbeach.gov

Internet Crimes Against Children (ICAC) Internet Safety: www.icactaskforce.org/internetsafety

The National Network to End Domestic Violence (NNEDV) Technology Safety: www.techsafety.org/resources

Federal Trade Commission Scams: www.consumer.ftc.gov/scams

Internet Crime Complaint Center (IC3): www.ic3.gov

Officers urged residents to read the following advice to avoid the sextortion schemes: