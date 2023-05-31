Long Beach police respond to possible apartment building barricaded suspect

Long Beach police and SWAT officers responded to reports of gunfire at an apartment building in the 2100 block of Williams Street Wednesday.

As of 11:30 a.m., officers had surrounded the building near Pacific Coast Highway and the Terminal Island Freeway where the suspect is believed to be barricaded inside.

Some residents have been evacuated.

This story is developing.

Long Beach police and SWAT surround an apartment building in the 2100 block of Williams Street as it's reported a suspect is barricaded inside. KCAL News