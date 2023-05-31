Watch CBS News
Long Beach police respond to possible apartment building barricaded suspect

By KCAL-News Staff

/ CBS/City News Service

Long Beach police and SWAT officers responded to reports of gunfire at an apartment building in the 2100 block of Williams Street Wednesday.

As of 11:30 a.m., officers had surrounded the building near Pacific Coast Highway and the Terminal Island Freeway where the suspect is believed to be barricaded inside.

Some residents have been evacuated.

This story is developing.

Long Beach police and SWAT surround an apartment building in the 2100 block of Williams Street as it's reported a suspect is barricaded inside.  KCAL News
KCAL-News Staff
The KCAL News Staff is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on KCALNews.com and CBSLA.com.

First published on May 31, 2023 / 11:37 AM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. City News Service contributed to this report.

