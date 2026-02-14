Long Beach police rescue teenage girl who "may have been the victim of human trafficking"

Long Beach police on Friday rescued a missing 14-year-old girl who they believe may have been a human trafficking victim.

In a news release, deputies said that they received a report for the missing teen early Friday and determined that she was possibly the victim of human trafficking.

Detectives immediately began searching for the girl, according to the release.

"After a few hours, they located her in the city of Los Angeles," the release said. "Officers brought her back to Long Beach, where she was connected with resources through the Department of Children and Family Services who would also facilitate her return home."

There was no information on any arrests or suspects in the investigation, which detectives said was ongoing.

"Human trafficking and the exploitation of children will never be tolerated in our community and the Long Beach Police Department will use all available resources to rescue the vulnerable victims of this reprehensible criminal activity," said Long Beach Police Chief Wally Hebeish.

Anyone who may know more was asked to contact LBPD detectives at (562) 570-7219.