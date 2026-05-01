Long Beach police arrest alleged necklace chain snatcher
Long Beach Police Department officers arrested a 19-year-old man for allegedly snatching chains.
Anthony Stevens is accused of three chain-snatching robberies that happened on April 20 near the 1500 block of Martin Luther King Avenue, close to Long Beach Polytechnic High School.
According to police, Stevens was arrested on April 28 and was booked for robbery and possession of a loaded firearm. Bail was set at $250,000.
It is believed there may be more related, unreported incidents. Anyone with information can call the Robbery Detail at (562) 570-7464.
The LBPD encourages community members to remain vigilant and take steps to reduce the risk of becoming a victim of street robbery:
- Be aware of your surroundings and avoid distractions such as using your phone while walking.
- Walk in groups whenever possible, especially in the early morning or evening hours.
- Avoid displaying valuable items, including jewelry, in public.
- Stay in well-lit, populated areas.
- Trust your instincts and seek help if you feel unsafe.
- Hold bags and personal items close to your body.
- Avoid standing near curb edges where someone can grab and go.