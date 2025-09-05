Long Beach police arrest alleged ATM thieves

Detectives with the Long Beach Police Department arrested three people who allegedly stole ATMs from businesses in July.

Police said the suspects would wrap a large chain around the stand-alone ATMs, connect the chain to a stolen SUV and forcibly take the machine from targeted businesses. The suspects are linked to a July 14 theft on Paramount Boulevard and a July 15 theft on Long Beach Boulevard.

Long Beach police recovered a large chain they believe was used by the suspects in the ATM thefts. Long Beach Police Department

An investigation into the ATM thefts led to the arrest of Luis Torres, 36, of Lynwood; Richard Moran, 29; and Clarence Hardiman, 32, of Compton. All three were booked for grand theft and Hardiman is also booked for felony hit and run causing injury, as he allegedly hit a bystander during one of the ATM thefts.

During the arrests, police recovered a large chain consistent with the method used to steal the ATMs, and a stolen car, and motorcycle.

Anyone with information is asked to call Long Beach police at (562) 570-7351 or visit LBPDBurglary@longbeach.gov.