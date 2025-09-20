Pedestrian fatally struck by semi truck in Long Beach

A pedestrian was fatally struck by a semi truck in Long Beach on Friday.

The crash happened at around 4 p.m. near 67th Street and Paramount Boulevard, according to a news release from the Long Beach Police Department.

Arriving officers found an unconscious man in the street. He was pronounced dead at the scene by Long Beach Fire Department officials despite attempted life-saving measures, police said.

"The preliminary investigation revealed that the pedestrian was walking northbound in the middle of the roadway, outside of the marked crosswalk," LBPD's release said. "The 2019 International semi-truck was proceeding south on 67th Street when it struck the pedestrian."

The driver of the big rig, only identified as a 51-year-old Long Beach man, remained at the scene to cooperate with LBPD's investigation, police noted.

"At this time, speed and distracted or impaired driving do not appear to be factors in the collision," LBPD said.

Anyone who knows more is asked to contact police detectives at (562) 570-7355.