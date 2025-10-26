Long Beach mayor calls behavior in Belmont Shore's nightlife scene "unacceptable" after deadly shooting

After the first homicide reported in the Belmont Shore neighborhood of Long Beach in 2025 was recorded early Saturday morning, the city's mayor issued a strong statement vowing to hold late-night establishments in the area accountable for "growing disorder."

At about 1:39 a.m. Saturday, officers with the Long Beach Police Department responded to reports of a shooting around the 100 block of La Verne Avenue. Upon arrival, they found a man suffering from an apparent gunshot wound, the department said in a news release.

The man was pronounced dead at the scene. He's yet to be identified publicly.

Investigations revealed that the man was involved in an altercation at a local bar nearby. The altercation continued on the streets, where the shooting occurred.

Police later identified the alleged gunman as 41-year-old Jason Loving, a Harbor City resident. He was arrested in Compton on suspicion of murder, prohibited possessor, and a restraining order violation. He's being held on $2 million bail at Long Beach City Jail.

A woman, identified as 31-year-old Compton resident Dasmine Hall, was arrested on suspicion of murder and accessory to murder. Police said she was with Loving when the shooting occurred and fled the scene with him.

In a statement posted to social media on Sunday, Mayor Rex Richardson said the city is working to "strengthen enforcement, review operating conditions, and hold establishments accountable when they contribute to unsafe conditions."

"This tragic incident has once again drawn attention to the late-night environment in Belmont Shore," he said. "Let's be clear — the growing disorder and unsafe behavior linked to certain late-night establishments is unacceptable and will not be ignored. Belmont Shore is a residential neighborhood first, and our residents deserve peace and safety in their own community."

Neither the mayor nor police department named the bar in which the altercation stemmed from.