Long Beach Marathon still on despite Tropical Storm Rachel; course readjusted to avoid beach

The 2XU Long Beach Marathon is still scheduled to continue as usual on Sunday, but organizers have decided to adjust the course to avoid the beachfront path due to Tropical Storm Rachel.

According to an update provided on Saturday, marathon organizers said that both the marathon and the half marathon would continue as scheduled Sunday morning. The full marathon is slated to begin at 5:30 a.m., with the half marathon starting an hour afterwards.

"Due to elevated tides and oceanfront conditions, the 2XU Long Beach Marathon will implement a precautionary course adjustment, rerouting approximately 1.5 miles of the course away from the beachfront path just before mile 8," the update said.

Long Beach is one of many Southern California coastal communities bracing for the impacts of Tropical Storm Rachel, which weakened from a hurricane as it moved towards land. National Weather Service officials have issued a Coastal Flood Warning through 3 p.m. for beach communities in Los Angeles, Orange and San Diego counties because of the powerful surf and high tide.

Already, Long Beach emergency officials have red-tagged eight homes due to damage from high surf.

"The safety of our participants, volunteers and spectators remains our top priority. Race officials continue to closely monitor weather forecasts, tidal conditions and the course in coordination with the City of Long Beach and local public safety agencies," the update said. "We appreciate everyone's flexibility and understanding as we work to provide a safe and enjoyable race experience."

Participants and spectators were urged to continue checking their emails and the marathon's social media channels for up-to-date information on the event.