Long Beach man rescued after being trapped behind waterfalls for 2 days

By
Matthew Rodriguez
Digital Producer, CBS Los Angeles
Matthew Rodriguez is a digital producer for CBS Los Angeles. He's previously reported for local outlets like the Argonaut and Pasadena Weekly. Matt typically covers breaking news and crime.
Tulare County deputies rescued a Long Beach man who was trapped behind the Seven Teacups waterfalls for two days.

Ryan Wardell, 46, planned to rappel down the waterfalls on Aug. 10 but suffered an equipment malfunction that trapped him behind the waterfall near the north fork of the Kern River. When he didn't return to his car that night, his family called the Tulare County Sheriff's Department to report him missing.

However, the department's search and rescue team had to wait to begin their mission due to the time of day and the rough terrain. Early on Tuesday morning, the teams began their search for Wardell. They used a drone to check behind a large waterfall and found Wardell alive.

After being hoisted away by a helicopter crew, paramedics evaluated him at a nearby landing zone. Despite being stranded for two days, Wardell only sustained minor injuries and dehydration. 

