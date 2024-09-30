Long Beach man pleads guilty to robbing Beverly Hills jeweler

Man pleads guilty to federal charges related to his role in a $2.6 million heist in Beverly Hills

A Long Beach man faces a maximum of 20 years in federal prison after he pleaded guilty to his role in a $2.6 million heist at a Beverly Hills jeweler two years ago.

The smash-and-grab robbery happened at Luxury Jewels of Beverly Hills in the area of South Beverly Drive and Charleville Boulevard, near Reaves Park. A video shows the accomplices of Ladell Tharpe, 39, shattering the front windows with sledgehammers before stealing dozens of jewelry and accessories.

Immediately after the March 2022 incident, the Beverly Hills Police Department said the robbers got out of a gray SUV that has since been reported stolen in Long Beach and quickly smashed the store's window. They then took off in a white Audi that was waiting for them outside.

Robbers flee with stolen items from a Beverly Hills jewelry store during a smash-and-grab heist at the boutique in March 2022. Wesley Aframian

Federal prosecutors said the crew stole at least 19 bracelets, seven pairs of earrings, four necklaces, a pair of obelisks, eight rings and 20 watches. The Department of Justice said the jewelry was worth an estimated $2.67 million.

Investigators said Tharpe led the cars used to transport the stickup crew and the getaway car to the jeweler. After, Tharpe posted pictures of several stacks of cash on his Instagram with the text "Robbery Gang," according to the DOJ.

Tharpe pleaded guilty to one count of interference with commerce by robbery under the Hobbs Act. He has been in federal custody since March 2023.

Two of Tharpe's accomplices, 22-year-old Deshon Bell and 33-year-old Jimmy Lee Vernon III, also pleaded guilty to Hobbs Act-related charges.

Bell was sentenced to one year and a day in federal prison and the judge ordered him to pay $2.67 million in restitution. Vernon awaits his sentencing. He has been in custody since September 2022.

Tharpe sentencing hearing is scheduled for Jan. 6, 2025.