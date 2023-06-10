Long Beach man arrested for assaulting minor, attempted kidnapping; additional victims sought

Authorities are seeking for additional victims of a man who was arrested for attempting to kidnap a minor in Long Beach earlier this week.

Nabil Shaheed, 40. Long Beach Police Department

According to a report from Long Beach Police Department, officers were dispatched to the area near Atlantic Avenue and Market Street at around 2:40 p.m. on Monday, June 5, after learning of a sexual assault that had just happened.

"Upon arrival, officers contacted a female teenage victim," the statement said. "The preliminary investigation revealed that the victim was walking on the sidewalk when a male suspect ... came up from behind her, sexually battered her, and tried to pick her up."

The victim was dropped by the suspect after she allegedly screamed. By the time officers arrived, the suspect had already fled from the area.

As the investigation continued, officers were able to identify Nabil Shaheed, a 40-year-old Long Beach resident, as the suspect. He was arrested on Thursday. He was booked on one count of false imprisonment with intent to commit rape, one count of kidnapping and one count of kidnap with intent to rape.

Shaheed's bail is currently set at $100,000.

Due to the nature of the crime, detectives believe there are possibly additional victims and are encouraging anyone with additional information to contact them at (562) 570-7386.