Long Beach launches text program to stem homelessness

In its latest effort to reduce homelessness, Long Beach has launched a text alert program to connect homeless residents to resources and services.

Anyone that signs up for the program will receive updates on city-run services, instructions on how to sign up for the safe parking program or emergency shelters and alerts about dangerous or inclement weather.

Additionally, the updates will include a weekly schedule for the city's Mobile Access Center, the services offered at the Multi-Service center and the current service capacity updates at other options.

The city claims that a significant amount of unhoused residents carry cell phones and hope that this new program will be another way to connect with them.

"People experiencing homelessness are often on the move, and rely on their cell phone for information," said Mayor Rex Richardson. "This text alert program will lower barriers to providing people with real-time information and access to resources."

To sign up for the program, text "HOME" to 99411 and opt-in to notifications. Those who sign up for updates can opt out of them at any time.

City officials will also promote the new initiative during intake surveys at the MAC and MSC as well as on outreach efforts.