Long Beach police now investigating 73-year-old man's death during April robbery as homicide

Long Beach police are now investigating the death of a 73-year-old man during a robbery in April as a homicide, they said in a news release on Tuesday.

The incident happened at around 9:40 p.m. on April 20, 2025, when police were called to the 800 block of Elm Avenue for reports of a robbery in the area, LBPD's release said.

Officers say that the victim, 73-year-old Long Beach man Jose Eduardo Viveros, was attempting to enter his home when he was attacked by a group of men and robbed.

Viveros was hospitalized with severe injuries suffered during the incident, where he remained until he died on September 17, nearly five months after the assault, according to police.

The Los Angeles County Medical Examiner notified LBPD detectives on December 23 that Vivero's death was ruled a homicide due to the blunt force trauma he sustained during the incident. This prompted them to launch a homicide investigation, despite the incident having happened nearly eight months ago.

Detectives described three of the four suspects as male and one as a female adult. Police believe they remained in the area after the attack.

Anyone who knows more was asked to contact LBPD's Homicide detectives at (562) 570-7244.