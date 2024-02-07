Long Beach homeowner shot multiple times by burglar

A homeowner was shot multiple times by a burglar who entered a condo in Long Beach Wednesday morning.

The incident happened just before 1 a.m. in the 20 block of 38th Place, according to the Long Beach Police Department.

Authorities said the burglar walked into the condo off the beach, which was unoccupied at the time, and started taking things.

When the homeowner got back to his condo, the suspect shot him multiple times, before taking off from the scene.

The homeowner was taken to the hospital for his injuries and is in stable condition.

Authorities are still looking for the suspect, who they believe is homeless.