Watch CBS News
Local News

Long Beach Fire Department recruit hospitalized after incident during training

By CBSLA Staff

/ CBS Los Angeles

Unexpected explosion during Long Beach Fire Department training sends recruit to hospital
Unexpected explosion during Long Beach Fire Department training sends recruit to hospital 02:22

A Long Beach Fire Department recruit was hospitalized on Tuesday after an unexpected explosion occurred at the department's training facility. 

The incident occurred shortly after fire recruit training operations started at the Fire Captain David Rosa Regional Training Center that is located on the 2249 block of Argonne Avenue. 

All people inside the structure were evacuated from the building after the explosion. Eleven individuals suffered minor injuries, according to Long Beach FD. 

Recruit training was suspended for the day. 

The condition of the recruit who was hospitalized is unknown at this moment. 

CBSLA Staff
kcbs-cbs2-los-angeles-logo.jpg

The CBS LA Staff is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on CBSLA.com.

First published on November 8, 2022 / 2:09 PM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.