Long Beach Fire Department recruit hospitalized after incident during training

A Long Beach Fire Department recruit was hospitalized on Tuesday after an unexpected explosion occurred at the department's training facility.

The incident occurred shortly after fire recruit training operations started at the Fire Captain David Rosa Regional Training Center that is located on the 2249 block of Argonne Avenue.

All people inside the structure were evacuated from the building after the explosion. Eleven individuals suffered minor injuries, according to Long Beach FD.

Recruit training was suspended for the day.

The condition of the recruit who was hospitalized is unknown at this moment.