Long Beach family awarded $13 million settlement for fatal school resource officer shooting

The Long Beach Unified School District has settled with the family of an 18-year-old student who was allegedly shot and killed by a school resource officer.

According to the attorneys representing the family, the district agreed to pay a record $13 million settlement to the family of Manuela "Mona" Rodriguez.

The incident happened on Sept. 27 when Rodriguez, a student at Millikan High School, had gotten into an altercation with a fellow classmate. The 18-year-old and two other students were trying to drive away from the high school when school safety officers arrived.

Former safety officer Eddie Gonzalez opened fire on the fleeing car, hitting Rodriguez in the head. While she didn't immediately die, Rodriguez was taken off life support two days later, according to the family's lawyers.

Gonzelez was charged with one count of murder and fired by LBUSD following the shooting. He spent several months in jail before posting bail last year. He is awaiting trial.

Rodriguez left behind a baby boy, who is now about 3 years old.