Long Beach school officer charged with murder, posts bail

The former Long Beach Unified School District safety officer who was charged with murder in the shooting death of Manuela "Mona" Rodriguez in September is now out of jail.

Eddie Gonzalez bailed out of a Los Angeles County jail on Thursday, according to the California State VINE service.

Gonzalez, 51, was charged with one count of murder by LA County District Attorney Gascón in October for the shooting death of Rodriguez.

The incident took place on Sept. 28 near Millikan High School in Long Beach.

Rodriguez had gotten into an altercation with a student at the high school and her and two others fled the scene when school safety officers approached.

Gonzalez then fired gun shots into the fleeing car, striking Rodriguez in the head.

Rodriguez was taken off life support on Oct. 5. Her organs were donated, according to her family's attorney.

Meanwhile, Gonzalez spent several months in jail until bonding out on Thursday.

He was fired by the Long Beach Unified School District following the shooting.

It's unclear exactly how Gonzalez managed to post bond, which was set at $2 million.