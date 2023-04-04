Long Beach family awarded $13 million settlement for fatal school resource officer shooting, attorneys say

The Long Beach Unified School District has settled with the family of an 18-year-old student who was allegedly shot and killed by a school resource officer.

According to the attorneys representing the family, the district agreed to pay a record $13 million settlement to the family of Manuela "Mona" Rodriguez. However, LBUSD officials said a deal has not been reached.

"The school district and its insurance carriers have been in negotiations on a settlement, but because we have not seen or ratified an agreement, we cannot discuss the details," the district said in a statement. "Settlements like these include language that there is no admission of liability on the district's part. However, we again share our sincerest condolences with everyone who was impacted by this terrible event.

The incident happened on Sept. 27 when Rodriguez had gotten into an altercation with a student near Millikan High School. The 18-year-old and two others were trying to drive away from the area when school safety officers arrived.

Former safety officer Eddie Gonzalez opened fire on the fleeing car, hitting Rodriguez in the head. While she didn't immediately die, Rodriguez was taken off life support two days later, according to the family's lawyers.

Gonzelez was charged with one count of murder and fired by LBUSD following the shooting. He spent several months in jail before posting bail last year. He is awaiting trial.

Rodriguez left behind a baby boy, who is now about 3 years old.