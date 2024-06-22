Watch CBS News
Local News

Long Beach detectives investigating killing of 43-year-old woman

By Marissa Wenzke

/ KCAL News

CBS News Live
CBS News Los Angeles Live

Homicide detectives are investigating the fatal shooting of a 43-year-old Long Beach woman, police said Thursday.

Myriam Zaragoza was suffering from gunshot wounds to her upper body and was in full cardiac arrest when officers found her in the 2300 block of Locust Avenue on Wednesday, according to police They were responding to call for assistance from first responders with the Long Beach Fire Department.

She was pronounced dead at the scene, police said.

In a news release, the Long Beach Police Department did not say how she was first found by authorities. 

The motive behind the shooting and circumstances surrounding it remain under investigation. 

No other details, including information about a potential suspect, have been released by police.

Anyone with information can call Homicide Detectives Michael Hubbard or Jesus Espinoza 562-570-7244. Those wishing to remain anonymous can call LA Crime Stoppers at 800-222-TIPS (8477) or visit LACrimeStoppers.org.

Marissa Wenzke

Marissa Wenzke is a journalist based in Los Angeles. She has a bachelor's degree in political science from UC Santa Barbara and is a graduate of Columbia Journalism School.

First published on June 22, 2024 / 12:03 PM PDT

© 2024 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.