Long Beach detectives investigating killing of 43-year-old woman

Homicide detectives are investigating the fatal shooting of a 43-year-old Long Beach woman, police said Thursday.

Myriam Zaragoza was suffering from gunshot wounds to her upper body and was in full cardiac arrest when officers found her in the 2300 block of Locust Avenue on Wednesday, according to police They were responding to call for assistance from first responders with the Long Beach Fire Department.

She was pronounced dead at the scene, police said.

In a news release, the Long Beach Police Department did not say how she was first found by authorities.

The motive behind the shooting and circumstances surrounding it remain under investigation.

No other details, including information about a potential suspect, have been released by police.

Anyone with information can call Homicide Detectives Michael Hubbard or Jesus Espinoza 562-570-7244. Those wishing to remain anonymous can call LA Crime Stoppers at 800-222-TIPS (8477) or visit LACrimeStoppers.org.