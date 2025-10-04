1 dead, 1 hospitalized after stabbing in Long Beach

One person was killed and another was hospitalized after a stabbing in Long Beach on Saturday morning.

It happened just before 10:40 a.m. in the 1300 block of Temple Avenue, according to Long Beach Police Department officers.

Police said they were called to the area after learning of an assault with a deadly weapon, and upon arrival, found two men suffering from stab wounds to the upper body.

One of the men was pronounced dead at the scene by Long Beach Fire Department paramedics, police said. He has not yet been identified.

The second victim, also unidentified, was taken to the hospital, where he is said to be in stable condition.

"Officers are detaining a person of interest, pending further investigation," LBPD officers told CBS News Los Angeles. "Homicide detectives are responding to the scene."

No further information was provided.