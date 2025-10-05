Arrest made after man allegedly stabs Long Beach roommates, killing 1

Police arrested a man in connection with Saturday morning's stabbing that left one dead and another injured in Long Beach, according to authorities.

In a news release, the Long Beach Police Department said that Alejandro Iniestra, 34, was arrested on suspicion of murder and attempted murder in connection with the incident. The Long Beach resident is being held on $2 million bail.

Officers responded to reports of the stabbing at about 10:38 a.m. on the 1300 block of Temple Avenue. Upon arrival, they found two men with stab wounds to the upper body.

One of the men, who remains unidentified publicly, was pronounced dead at the scene. The second man remains hospitalized in stable condition, police said.

All three men were roommates, according to authorities. The motive remains under investigation.