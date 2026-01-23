Watch CBS News
2 arrested after Long Beach shooting leaves driver dead

Dean Fioresi
Long Beach police arrested two men for murder after they allegedly shot a driver who then crashed into a light pole last weekend. 

The shooting happened on Sunday, Jan. 18, at around 1:50 a.m. in the 1600 block of Pacific Coast Highway near Santa Fe Avenue, Long Beach police said in a news release at the time. 

Upon arrival, officers found a white pickup truck that had collided with a parked car and a light pole in the area. They found a man, since identified as 33-year-old David Alfaro, suffering from a gunshot wound. He was declared dead after being taken to a nearby hospital. 

While investigating the incident, detectives were able to identify two suspects. Buon Henry Um, 29, was arrested on Wednesday in the 2000 block of Pacific Coast Highway near Cherry Avenue, police said. The day before, they had arrested 29-year-old Maliek Dontell James-Morrow in the 1600 block of E. Anaheim Street, also near Cherry Avenue. 

Police determined that the alleged shooting stemmed from a dispute. Both Um and James-Morrow were booked for murder and held in lieu of $2 million bail each. The case has been presented to the Los Angeles County District Attorney's Office for consideration, LBPD's release said. 

Anyone who knows more was asked to contact LBPD Homicide Detectives Valenzuela or Espinoza at (562) 570-7244.

