Watch CBS News
Local News

Authorities investigating after Long Beach shooting leaves driver dead

By
Austin Turner
Web Producer, CBS News Los Angeles
Austin Turner is a web producer at CBS News Los Angeles. An Inland Empire native, Austin earned a degree in journalism from San Jose State University in 2020. Before joining CBS News in 2025, he worked at KTLA, the San Jose Mercury News, the Sedona Red Rock News and various other outlets as a freelance sports reporter.
Read Full Bio
Austin Turner

/ CBS LA

Add CBS News on Google

An investigation is underway after a driver was shot to death in a truck in Long Beach early Sunday morning, according to authorities.

In a news release, the Long Beach Police Department said officers were on patrol at about 1:49 a.m. when they heard multiple gunshots. While investigating, officers spotted a vehicle that had collided with a light pole and a parked car in the area of the 1600 block of Gaviota Avenue.

Officers then learned that the man behind the wheel had been shot. He was transported to a local hospital, where he later died. He's yet to be identified publicly, pending notification of next of kin.

Investigations revealed that the man was inside the vehicle when he was shot. No suspect information or potential motive has been revealed.

No additional details were immediately made available.

© 2026 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue