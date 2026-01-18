Authorities investigating after Long Beach shooting leaves driver dead

An investigation is underway after a driver was shot to death in a truck in Long Beach early Sunday morning, according to authorities.

In a news release, the Long Beach Police Department said officers were on patrol at about 1:49 a.m. when they heard multiple gunshots. While investigating, officers spotted a vehicle that had collided with a light pole and a parked car in the area of the 1600 block of Gaviota Avenue.

Officers then learned that the man behind the wheel had been shot. He was transported to a local hospital, where he later died. He's yet to be identified publicly, pending notification of next of kin.

Investigations revealed that the man was inside the vehicle when he was shot. No suspect information or potential motive has been revealed.

No additional details were immediately made available.